TOKYO Feb 17 Japan is heading toward an
end to deflation but there is still a long way to go before
achieving consumer inflation of 1 percent, Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday.
"The BOJ will continue with powerful monetary easing with an
eye on its medium- to long-term price goal," Shirakawa said in a
news conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club.
In a surprise move, the BOJ boosted its asset buying
programme and set an inflation goal of 1 percent on Tuesday,
signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing
economy out of deflation.
