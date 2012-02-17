TOKYO Feb 17 Japan is heading toward an end to deflation but there is still a long way to go before achieving consumer inflation of 1 percent, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday.

"The BOJ will continue with powerful monetary easing with an eye on its medium- to long-term price goal," Shirakawa said in a news conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club.

In a surprise move, the BOJ boosted its asset buying programme and set an inflation goal of 1 percent on Tuesday, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)