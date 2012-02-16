PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told cabinet ministers on Thursday that strains in the country's money market have eased compared with the year-end, a government official said.
Shirakawa was also quoted as telling a meeting of ministers he felt the lending attitude at Japanese banks was becoming positive while that of European banks was growing cautious.
The government issued a monthly report on Thursday in which it stuck to its assessment that Japan's economy is slowly picking up and raised its view on consumer spending for the first time in six months. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Money transfer company TransferWise has launched a new service that allows users to send money internationally through Facebook Inc's chat application, as competition in the digital payments landscape intensifies.