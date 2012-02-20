BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday his view on the central bank's new price goal was the same as that of Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who had described it as "effectively" in inflation target.
Shirakawa also stressed the central bank's determination to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until consumer inflation of 1 percent was in sight.
"Our stance is clear in that we will pursue powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation is foreseen," Shirakawa told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from a probe into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed a new witness.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.