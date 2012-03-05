TOKYO, March 5 A strong yen may hurt
Japan's economy by weighing on corporate earnings and sentiment,
a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday, signalling that
the central bank is mindful of risks to growth from yen rises
despite the currency's recent declines.
Kazuo Momma, director-general of the BOJ's monetary affairs
department, also told a parliamentary committee that setting too
high a price goal in a country like Japan, which has seen very
slow price growth, would heighten rather than lower uncertainty
in the economy.
The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset purchases
last month and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, although
some lawmakers have argued that the central bank should target 2
percent inflation like the U.S. Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)