TOKYO, March 8 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the central bank will do its utmost to beat deflation while carefully examining the economic and price outlook.

"We feel very strongly that it's very important to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth amid stable prices," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.

The central bank surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting a more aggressively monetary policy stance to beat deflation, which has been plaguing Japan for more than a decade.

The BOJ is expected to extend a loan scheme for growth industries at a policy-setting meeting ending next Tuesday but to hold off on additional monetary stimulus unless developments in Europe jolt financial markets.

But Shirakawa's remarks signal the central bank's readiness to ponder easing policy again if necessary to support a budding economic recovery.