TOKYO, March 23 Japan's government is likely to nominate Kouhei Watanabe, an advisor at trading house Itochu Corp, to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Watanabe, 62, is set to take one of of two places that will be open after terms for Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura expire on April 4, the paper said, without citing sources.

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)