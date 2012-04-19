NEW YORK, April 18 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank is "fully
committed" to continuing powerful monetary easing through
various measures, such as keeping interest rates practically at
zero and purchasing financial assets until 1 percent inflation
is in sight.
"If the Japanese economy is to extricate itself from
deflation and return to a path of sustainable growth under price
stability, it requires both policies aimed at enhancing growth
potential and supporting monetary stimuli," Shirakawa said in a
speech delivered at the Foreign Policy Association, a non-profit
organisation on global affairs.
