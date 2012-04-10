(Repeats to cover separate alert)
TOKYO, April 10 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Tuesday, holding fire until a more thorough
assessment of the economy at another rate review in two weeks
that may show further action is needed to nudge inflation up
towards its 1 percent target.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote.
The BOJ kept its assessment of the economy roughly
unchanged, saying that while economic activity has remained more
or less flat it has shown some signs of picking up.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ also announced details of a new dollar lending
arrangement established as part of measures to boost Japan's
potential growth.
Financial institutions can tap the loans offered by the BOJ
at the six-month dollar LIBOR rate, with a duration of one year.
The loans may be rolled over up to three times.
The deadline for applications for the new loans was set at
March 2014.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Michael Watson)