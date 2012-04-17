TOKYO, April 18 The Bank of Japan is considering slightly raising its consumer price projections for this fiscal year and next year at its next policy meeting this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The BOJ will likely raise its core consumer price index forecast to between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year, and between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for next year, the Nikkei said.

The latest data showed Japan's core CPI rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier, pushed up by rising energy costs.

The upward revisions are based on higher oil prices and post-quake reconstruction demand, according to the Nikkei.

The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy at its review on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking have said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)