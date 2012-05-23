TOKYO May 23 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Wednesday, preferring to save its ammunition as
Europe's deepening debt crisis may warrant further action in the
coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote, and held off on offering additional monetary stimulus
after having eased last month.
The BOJ maintained its view that Japan's economy will resume
a moderate recovery, but warned that it needs to carefully watch
moves in markets for now because they are jittery due to worries
about Europe's sovereign debt problems.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ loosened monetary policy last month via an increase
in its asset-buying programme in a largely symbolic move to show
its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Michael Watson)