TOKYO, July 5 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that developments in Europe's debt crisis remain the biggest risk to Japan's economy, warning of the potential impact on Japan's financial system.

"Global financial markets remain jittery over worries about Europe's debt problem, so we need to keep a close eye out for the time being," Shirakawa said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy in February, and followed up with another monetary stimulus in April to show its determination to beat deflation that has plagued the country for more than a decade.

It has stood pat on policy since then and is expected to hold off on action again at a rate review next week on growing signs the economy is picking up, unless a sudden yen spike threatens the country's recovery prospects. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Eric Meijer)