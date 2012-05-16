TOKYO May 16 The Bank of Japan fell short of its target for Japanese government bond (JGB) buying on Wednesday for the first time since introducing an asset-buying scheme in 2010.

The shortfall is the latest sign the BOJ is force-feeding more cash than markets can swallow.

In Wednesday's operation, the BOJ drew offers of 480.5 billion yen ($6 billion), below its 600 billion yen target. ($1 = 80.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)