TOKYO May 17 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda said on Thursday he hopes the country's central bank
continues to take appropriate, bold monetary policy action when
necessary to beat deflation.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank hopes
to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal as soon as possible, but
warned that relying solely on monetary easing in beating
deflation may have unexpected consequences in markets.
Noda and Shirakawa spoke at a lower house parliamentary
session to debate Japan's social welfare and tax reforms, as
well as measures to beat deflation and the pain from a strong
yen.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)