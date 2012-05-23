(Repeats to cover separate alert)

TOKYO May 23 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday, preferring to save its ammunition as Europe's deepening debt crisis may warrant further action in the coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote, and held off on offering additional monetary stimulus after having eased last month.

The BOJ maintained its view that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery, but warned that it needs to carefully watch moves in markets for now because they are jittery due to worries about Europe's sovereign debt problems.

Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

The BOJ loosened monetary policy last month via an increase in its asset-buying programme in a largely symbolic move to show its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)