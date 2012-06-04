TOKYO, June 4 Bank of Japan Governor Massaaki
Shirakawa said on Monday the central bank is carefully watching
the effect that recent rises in the yen could have on the
country's economy and business sentiment.
But Shirakawa expressed caution about boosting the BOJ's
purchases of government bonds further in an attempt to dispel
lingering market expectations of further monetary easing.
"If the BOJ pressed on too aggressively with purchases of
government bonds, it could briefly push down long-term yields
but subsequently trigger a jump in yields as bond markets would
be too dependent on the central bank's purchases," he told a
forum.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased its
monetary policy in February via an increase in asset purchases,
and followed up with another stimulus in April in a show of its
determination to beat deflation.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael
Watson)