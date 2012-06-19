TOKYO, June 19 Central banks are working closely together to ensure they are ready to provide ample liquidity in case it is needed to protect their countries' financial systems, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday.

"We are exchanging information and keeping in close contact with each other on a regular basis," Shirakawa said in a session of parliament's upper house. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)