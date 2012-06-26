BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Albania at 'B+/B'
* Republic of Albania 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable Source text (http://bit.ly/2kpLD8d)
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's long-term interest rates are very low because markets believe fiscal reform will make progress, but any backtracking could heighten chances of spikes in bond yields, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Tuesday.
"At present, long-term rates are extremely low because market participants believe the large fiscal deficit won't be left unattended and that fiscal reform will be implemented," Kazuo Momma, a BOJ executive director in charge of overseeing monetary policy, told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Mozambique foreign currency ratings affirmed at 'SD/D'; Local currency ratings affirmed at 'B-/B' with stable outlook Source text (http://bit.ly/2kpGc8V)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial and energy shares as oil rose and investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.