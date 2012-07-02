TOKYO, July 2 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Monday sharp rises in the yen due to Europe's debt woes could hurt Japanese firms' profits and the country's economy.

"The European Union summit (last week) did not lead to a fundamental solution to the region's problems. Markets' undertone remains nervous," Yamaguchi also said at a Tokyo-Beijing forum hosted by a nonprofit organisation. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)