TOKYO, July 24 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that Europe's sovereign debt crisis remains the biggest risk to Japan's economy, which is heading for a gradual recovery.

"If Europe's debt problems escalate, they could affect Japan's economy" by hurting trade and business sentiment, as well as boosting the safe-haven appeal of the yen, Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)