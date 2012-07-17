TOKYO, July 17 The Bank of Japan has decided to
scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying 10-year government
bonds with less than one year until maturity, a source said on
Tuesday, to ensure smooth purchases at market operations.
The move is largely a technical change that likely became
necessary as its options to pump money into the economy are
limited.
The central bank informed financial institutions of the
change on Tuesday, according to the source.
The decision follows a move by the central bank last week to
scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate on buying of short-term
securities in market operations.
At its latest policy meeting, the central bank held off on
further policy easing last Thursday despite slowing global
growth that has driven other major central banks into expanding
stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep
Japan's economic recovery on track.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)