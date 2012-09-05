SHIMONOSEKI, Japan, Sept 5 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the central bank will keep scrutinising the outlook for the economy and stands ready to act to support it if needed.

But Miyao also said the central bank needs to be mindful of the drawbacks of unorthodox policy, such as its current asset-buying programme.

He also ruled out the possibility of the BOJ buying foreign bonds, which some politicians have advocated as a way to prevent further sharp rises in the yen.

"The BOJ buying foreign bonds would have the same effect as currency intervention," Miyao said, which he said the central bank is forbidden from doing as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

He made the comments at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Shimonoseki in the western Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi.

Earlier he said the global economy make take longer to recover and the BOJ must act boldly when necessary, signalling readiness to offer further monetary stimulus if the economy's recovery prospects are threatened.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy through an increase in asset purchases in February to convince markets it was serious about pulling Japan out of deflation. It followed up with another easing in April but has held its fire since then.