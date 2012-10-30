TOKYO Oct 30 The Bank of Japan expanded its
asset purchases by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) on Tuesday,
easing monetary policy for the second straight month amid
heightened pressure for bolder action to fight deflation and
support an economy on the cusp of recession.
The central bank also decided to create a new scheme to
offer cheap long-term funds to banks, setting no cap on the
total amount to be offered.
The central bank pledged to pump 91 trillion yen through its
asset buying and lending programme, its key monetary easing
tool, with 10 trillion yen set aside for buying government
bonds. The remaining 1 trillion yen will be for purchases of
commercial paper, corporate bonds, ETFs and real estate
investment trusts (REITs).
As widely expected, it kept its overnight call rate target
unchanged at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.
The BOJ will release its twice-yearly economic outlook
report at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), when it is set to cut its growth
forecasts and push back the timing for hitting its inflation
target. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news conference
from 3:45 p.m. (0645 GMT).
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy
via an increase in its asset-buying and loan programme in
February. It expanded the scheme again in April and September to
ease the pain from a strong yen and slowing global growth.