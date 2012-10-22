TOKYO Oct 22 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Monday the central bank must be vigilant about
the effect of currency moves on the economy, warning that global
economic uncertainty remains high.
"Overseas economies have moved somewhat deeper into a
deceleration phase. Investors' risk aversion, driven by Europe's
debt problems, has eased somewhat but we must carefully watch
market developments," he said in a speech at a quarterly meeting
of the central bank's regional branch managers.
The BOJ has been under political pressure to beat deflation.
It will likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing
monetary policy further on Oct. 30, say sources familiar with
its thinking, as weakness in the economy heightens the chance
Japan will miss the bank's 1 percent inflation target for
several more years.