UPDATE 1-Pioneer Energy posts bigger-than-expected loss as margins fall
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by pricing pressure and lower margins.
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.