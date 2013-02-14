TOKYO Feb 14 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady and raised its assessment of the economy on
Thursday, as the yen's recent declines and budding signs of
recovery in global demand offer some relief to the
export-reliant economy.
"Japan's economy appears to be bottoming out," the central
bank said in a statement announcing its policy decision.
BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao proposed continuing the BOJ's
policy of keeping interest rates virtually at zero until the
central bank's target of 2 percent inflation is in sight. His
proposal was voted down 8-1.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its
overnight call rate target at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by
a unanimous vote, and held off on expanding its asset buying and
lending programme.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, whose term ends on March 19,
will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments to come
out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The central bank last month doubled its inflation target to
2 percent and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets from
next year, under pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take
bolder steps to beat deflation.