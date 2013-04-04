BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, April 4 The Bank of Japan decided on a radical overhaul of its policy framework on Thursday, shifting its target when setting monetary policy to base money from the current overnight call rate.
The central bank said it will double its holdings of long-term government bonds and exchange-traded funds while buying government bonds with all maturities, including 40-year bonds.
"The BOJ will conduct money-market operations so that the monetary base will increase at an annual pace of about 60 to 70 trillion yen ($754 billion)," the BOJ said in a statement.
The decisions were made by unanimous votes.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference after his debut policy-setting meeting, with his embargoed comments to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, benefitting from a weaker yen after the dollar gained when U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.