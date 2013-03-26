TOKYO, March 26 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that extending the duration of Japanese government bonds the central bank targets to five years, from the current three years, to ease monetary policy would be among future policy options.

But he said the decision on what kind of JGBs and risk assets it purchases will be made after discussions at next week's policy-setting meeting.

"The BOJ will discuss specific policy steps at next week's policy meeting, taking into account economic and price developments as well as the effect of (the steps) on markets. We will scrutinise what would be the most effective step, aiming to make full use of the BOJ's capacities," Kuroda told parliament.