TOKYO, April 9 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will hold a meeting with market participants in Tokyo on April 11, as part of its efforts to ensure it can smoothly buy assets under monetary easing steps unveiled last week.

Senior BOJ officials will brief and exchange views with financial institutions and institutional investors on last week's monetary easing and the outlook for market operations at the central bank's headquarters from 4 p.m. (0700GMT).

After expanding monetary stimulus last week, the BOJ said it will enhance dialogue with market participants to seek their cooperation in smoothly buying bonds from the market.