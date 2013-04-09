TOKYO, April 9 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday
it will hold a meeting with market participants in Tokyo on
April 11, as part of its efforts to ensure it can smoothly buy
assets under monetary easing steps unveiled last week.
Senior BOJ officials will brief and exchange views with
financial institutions and institutional investors on last
week's monetary easing and the outlook for market operations at
the central bank's headquarters from 4 p.m. (0700GMT).
After expanding monetary stimulus last week, the BOJ said it
will enhance dialogue with market participants to seek their
cooperation in smoothly buying bonds from the market.