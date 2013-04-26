Cameroon considers two-year IMF aid programme to drive growth
YAOUNDE, March 8 Cameroon and the International Monetary Fund are considering a two-year aid programme for the Central African country to deliver sustained and inclusive economic growth.
TOKYO, April 26 The Bank of Japan revised up its economic and price forecasts on Friday, taking into account the positive effect of its bold stimulus measures unveiled earlier this month aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation target. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine policy board members. Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): *FY 2015/16 Core CPI Real GDP Median +1.9 +1.6 (N/A) (N/A) *FY 2014/15 +1.4 +1.4 (+0.9) (+0.8) FY 2013/14 +0.7 +2.9 (+0.4) (+2.3) *Does not include impact of planned sales tax hikes. ------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)