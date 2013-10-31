TOKYO Oct 31 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Thursday, encouraged by growing signs of its
aggressive stimulus is working its way through broader sectors
of the economy.
As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70
trillion yen ($611 billion to $713 billion).
The BOJ will issue a semi-annual report on the economy and
prices, which will include fresh long-term growth forecasts, at
3 p.m. (0600GMT).
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will then hold an embargoed news
conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630GMT) with his comments expected
to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715GMT).
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the supply of money in two years by
boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets. It has
stood pat on monetary policy since then.