BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO Dec 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country is expected to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target toward fiscal 2015.
He also reiterated the central bank's pledge to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy until 2 percent inflation is sustainably achieved.
"Public inflation expectations will gradually heighten, and the economy will steadily proceed toward 2 percent inflation," Kuroda said in a speech to a gathering in Tokyo of business executives and private-sector economists.
"I have promised to end prolonged deflation that has lasted for 15 years," he said.
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago