TOKYO Dec 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country is expected to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target toward fiscal 2015.

He also reiterated the central bank's pledge to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy until 2 percent inflation is sustainably achieved.

"Public inflation expectations will gradually heighten, and the economy will steadily proceed toward 2 percent inflation," Kuroda said in a speech to a gathering in Tokyo of business executives and private-sector economists.

"I have promised to end prolonged deflation that has lasted for 15 years," he said.