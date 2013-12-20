TOKYO Dec 20 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Friday and maintained its view that the economy
is recovering moderately, encouraged by growing signs the
benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader
sectors of the economy.
As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen ($581
billion) to 70 trillion yen.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an embargoed news
conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) with his comments expected
to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the supply of money in two years by
boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets. It has
stood pat on monetary policy since then.