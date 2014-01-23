TOKYO Jan 23 Japan's economy is showing
promising signs in reaching the central bank's 2 percent
inflation goal, but it is likely to take longer than the
two-year timeframe that the central bank is targeting, a senior
International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.
As long as progress is being made, there is no need for the
Bank of Japan to expand its quantitative easing programme, under
which it buys government debt and risk assets, Deputy Managing
Director Naoyuki Shinohara said at a seminar in Tokyo.
Once inflation expectations are anchored around the BOJ's 2
percent inflation target, the central bank will need to
communicate clearly about its exit strategy to avoid market
turmoil, Shinohara said, according to the text of a speech.