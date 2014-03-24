KITA-KYUSHU, Japan, March 24 Bank of Japan
Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Monday warned that inflation
staying below 1 percent for a long period of time was
"dangerous" as it heightens the risk of deflation.
He also said the yen's strengthening was among the negative
factors caused by prolonged deflation in Japan by hurting
exports.
"I'm not saying it's good for the yen to be high or low. I'm
just saying it's not good for the yen to strengthen to the
extent it leads to job and output losses. When that's happening,
policymakers must act to stop it," Iwata told a seminar in the
southern Japan city of Kita-Kyushu.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
consumer inflation to 2 percent in two years.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)