TOKYO, April 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda stuck to his guns on Tuesday, saying a positive cycle is
in the works for the economy, which is poised to weather last
week's sales tax hike and hit the central bank's inflation
target.
"The Japanese economy will be affected by the increase in
the consumption tax, but the moderate recovery is continuing as
a trend," Kuroda told a news conference.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its loose policy and
its upbeat view on the economy on Tuesday, confident that it did
not need to further support the economy in its bid to beat
chronic deflation even as a sales tax hike clouds the outlook
for an already slowing economy.
Despite the April 1 rise in the sales tax to 8 percent from
5 percent, Kuroda said inflation will likely hit the BOJ's 2
percent inflation target around the end of the fiscal year
through next March or early in 2015/16.
Growth will slump this quarter because of the tax hike but
rebound from the summer onward as job and income conditions
improve, he said.
