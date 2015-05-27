TOKYO May 27 Many Bank of Japan board members said risks to consumer prices are tilted to the downside due to uncertainty about long-term inflation expectations, consumer spending, and the output gap, minutes of the central bank's April 30 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

A few members also said consumer prices would not meet the central bank's price target in fiscal 2017, the minutes showed.

However, a majority of board members agreed that this target can be reached around the first half of fiscal 2016, which is a delay from its previous target of some time around fiscal 2015.

The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since expanding stimulus in October last year to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying achievement of its 2 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)