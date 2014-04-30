TOKYO, April 30 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Wednesday, signalling its confidence that the
country is making steady progress toward meeting the bank's
price target.
As expected, the central bank voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, its key policy gauge, at an
annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($587-685
billion).
Markets are focusing on the BOJ's semi-annual report due out
at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), which will issue long-term economic and
price forecasts including, for the first time, those for fiscal
year 2016/17 ending in March 2017.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will then hold a news
conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).
The BOJ has stood pat since launching an intense burst of
stimulus last April, when it pledged to accelerate inflation to
2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in
a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
($1 = 102.2350 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)