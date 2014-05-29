NAHA, Japan May 29 Bank of Japan board member
Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday it will take more than two years
to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target,
stressing that its ultra-loose monetary stimulus will continue
beyond 2015.
"Under the BOJ's so-called flexible inflation targeting
framework, I maintain the view that it will likely take longer
than 'two years' to achieve 2 percent inflation in a way that
doesn't impose excessive burdens on firms and households,"
Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Naha, on the
southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
