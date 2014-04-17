TOKYO, April 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank will adjust
monetary policy when needed, taking into account risks to the
economy and prices.
He also repeated that Japan was making steady progress
toward achieving its 2 percent inflation target as the economy
continues to recover moderately.
"The BOJ will maintain its quantitative and qualitative
easing (QQE) until necessary to achieve its 2 percent price
target in a stable manner," Kuroda said in a speech to a
quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch
managers.
The BOJ has stood pat since offering an intense burst of
monetary stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double
base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)