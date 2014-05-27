* Banks must take steps to boost profitability - BOJ's Etoh

* Adds QQE nudging banks to adjust JGB-dominant portfolios

* Investments in JGBs clearly declining for major banks-Etoh

By Sumio Ito and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 27 Japanese banks have sufficient capital buffers to withstand any rise in long-term interest rates caused by improvements in the economy or expectations of a future withdrawal of ultra-loose monetary stimulus, a senior central bank official said.

Still, banks must take steps to boost profitability to make their balance sheets less vulnerable to sudden external shocks, like the global market turmoil triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, said Kimihiro Etoh, head of the BOJ's department overseeing the country's financial system.

"For now, Japanese banks have enough capital to cover risks. In the medium-term perspective, however, the challenge for them is to cope with diminishing profitability," Etoh told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Etoh shrugged off concerns, held by some academics, that Japanese banks are not ready to cope with a sudden spike in bond yields that may occur if the economy continues to recover and accelerates inflation near the BOJ's 2 percent price target.

"Banks are already predicting the outlook for prices and monetary policy, and are adjusting their portfolios to cope with interest rate risks. We expect them to continue doing so," he said.

"If rates rose, this would lead to unrealised losses on banks' bond holdings. However, higher rates and a steeper yield curve would improve spreads on lending and improve earnings."

Etoh acknowledged that bond market volatility may heighten if banks try to reduce their holdings of government bonds simultaneously, but stressed that such risks were manageable.

"It's true that market moves may be amplified if many market participants try to reduce risk at the same time. That's market dynamics and that's how markets move," he said.

"But we think banks have the capacity to manage such risks themselves, based on their past experiences dealing with shocks."

PORTFOLIO REBALANCE HAPPENING

The BOJ's "quantitative and qualitative" easing (QQE), launched in April last year, aims to revive the economy and achieve 2 percent inflation by around April next year by pumping out massive amounts of money via purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and risky assets.

Aside from the effect of weakening the yen and lifting stock prices, the central bank hopes to drive down bond yields enough to nudge banks into seeking higher returns by boosting lending or investing in riskier assets like equities and foreign bonds.

With the BOJ now gobbling up 70 percent of new JGBs issued each month, investing in 10-year bonds currently yields just 0.6 percent even as consumer inflation has accelerated to 1.3 percent.

Despite such low returns from investing in JGBs, banks have remained reluctant to shift funds overseas or boost lending, which rose just 2.1 percent in March from a year earlier.

But Etoh said the initial success of QQE is gradually forcing banks to reconsider their portfolio strategies that had worked well during 15 years of deflation.

Until the introduction of QQE, banks continued to load up on JGBs on the assumption that deflation will persist, which meant the value of their JGB holdings won't be eroded by inflation.

As inflation expectations heighten, banks are adjusting their portfolios so that they are less exposed to the risk of a future rise in interest rates, Etoh said.

"Investments in yen bonds are clearly declining, mainly for major banks. As for regional banks, an increasing number of banks are becoming reluctant than before to increase their exposure to yen interest rate risk," he said. (Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)