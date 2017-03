TOKYO, June 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that an increase in exports, fuelled by a recovery in overseas growth, and continued strength in domestic demand are key to achieving the bank's upbeat economic scenario.

"There remain various uncertainties regarding the outlook for overseas economies, which all warrant vigilance," Kuroda said in a speech to a meeting of business executives. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)