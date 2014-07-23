SHIZUOKA, Japan, July 23 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday the country was eyeing an end to deflation, but warned of the need to pay due heed to the slow pace of recovery in exports.

"The conquest of deflation in Japan is now in sight. We are, however, only halfway toward achieving (our) price stability target of 2 percent," Nakaso said in a speech to business leaders in Shizuoka, eastern Japan.

Nakaso, one of the BOJ's two deputy governors and a career central banker, has toed the bank's official line on monetary policy and the economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)