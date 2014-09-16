OSAKA, Japan, Sept 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated his resolve to adjust
monetary policy "without hesitation" should risks threaten
achievement of the bank's price target.
"Japan's economy has been on a path suggesting that the
price stability target of 2 percent will be achieved as
expected," Kuroda said in a speech to business executives in
Osaka, western Japan.
"We are only halfway there, however, and the Bank will
continue with quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE), aiming
to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, as long as
it is necessary for maintaining that target in a stable manner,"
he said.
The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an
intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its
2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.
