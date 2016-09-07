TOKYO, Sept 7 The Bank of Japan said it bought
73.3 billion yen ($721.5 million) of exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) on Wednesday as part of its asset-buying programme.
The amount was greater than four purchases the central bank
made in August, each of 70.7 billion yen of ETFs.
At its last policy meeting in July, the BOJ said it
would almost double its ETF buying to an annual pace of 6
trillion yen to strengthen its quantitative easing.
The BOJ holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 20-21. At the
meeting, it will release a review of its monetary policy, which
combines negative interest rates with government debt purchases
and purchases of ETFs, which are linked to the stock market.
The BOJ has repeatedly delayed its 2 percent inflation
target, and economists are divided over whether the BOJ will
expand its easing policy even further.
($1 = 101.60 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk)