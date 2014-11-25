NAGOYA, Japan Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday warned of some weaknesses in the
economy and stressed the central bank's readiness to ease
monetary policy further if risks threaten achievement of its 2
percent inflation target.
"To achieve the price stability target, the Bank has been
taking 'action' and will continue to do so," Kuroda said in a
speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.
The BOJ stunned markets by expanding its quantitative and
qualitative easing (QQE) programme in October in a pre-emptive
move against risks of a slowdown in inflation.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)