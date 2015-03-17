TOKYO, March 17 The Bank of Japan maintained its
massive stimulus and its optimistic assessment of the economy on
Tuesday, signalling that the country is on course to emerge from
recession without additional monetary loosening.
As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged its pledge to
increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($659 billion) through
purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
The central bank said core consumer inflation is likely to
move around zero percent for the time being due to declines in
energy prices.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.
The BOJ has stood pat since expanding stimulus in October
last year to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent
slowdown in inflation, from delaying a sustained end to
deflation.
($1 = 121.4300 yen)
