TOKYO, April 30 The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus on Thursday, holding off on additional easing for now on hope that rising wages and an expected rebound in private consumption will nudge inflation towards its 2 percent target.

As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($672 billion) through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.

The BOJ will issue a semiannual outlook report with fresh long-term economic and price forecasts at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), which serve as a basis for future monetary policy decisions.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

The BOJ has stood pat since expanding stimulus in October last year to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a sustained end to 15 years of deflation. ($1 = 119.1100 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)