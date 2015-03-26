TOKYO, March 26 New Bank of Japan board member
Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it is difficult, and even
impossible, to consider the central bank's 2 percent inflation
target and the two-year timeframe for achieving it as "rigid"
goals.
"Various things happen in the economy, so it's hard and even
impossible to consider the 2 percent inflation target and the
two-year timeframe for hitting it as rigid goals," Harada said
in his inaugural news conference.
"But the 2 percent inflation target is an important
commitment and led to the current economic recovery," he said.
Harada, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive
monetary easing, replaced Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose
five-year term ended on Wednesday.
