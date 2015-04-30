TOKYO, April 30 The Bank of Japan slightly cut its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year but stuck to its projection that inflation will head towards its 2 percent target in the following year. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members, issued on Thursday. Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): CORE CPI REAL GDP FY 2015/16 +0.8 +2.0 (+1.0) (+2.1) FY 2016/17 +2.0 +1.5 (+2.2) (+1.6) FY 2017/18 +1.9 +0.2 (N/A) (N/A) *The GDP forecast for fiscal 2017 includes the impact of a sales tax hike planned for April 2017. The CPI forecast excludes the impact of the tax hike. *The BOJ estimates the 2017 tax hike will push up core CPI by 1.3 percentage points. The full table of forecasts is available at the BOJ's website at: www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/ (Reporting by Stanley White, Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)