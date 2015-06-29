TOKYO, June 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said global economic uncertainty posed risks to the bank's forecast that inflation will hit its 2 percent target by around September next year.

"While our projection is that inflation will be in the neighborhood of 2 percent most likely around the April-September period of 2016, the risks to that scenario cannot be ignored, particularly when the global economy is full of uncertainty, including over geopolitical factors," Kuroda said.

Kuroda made the remarks in a panel discussion at the Bank for International Settlements' annual general meeting on Sunday, the text of which was made available by the BOJ on Monday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)